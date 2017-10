The chairman of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Greg Medcraft is facing a Senate estimates hearing for the last time.

The outgoing head of the corporate watchdog says its key aim is to make sure crime doesn't pay.

"We want Australia to be a hell hole for white collar criminals," Australian Securities and Investments Commission chairman Greg Medcraft told a Senate estimates hearing in Canberra on Thursday, his last appearance before he steps down.

The hearing was told ASIC is involved in 300 investigations with about half before the courts.