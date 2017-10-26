Shea Ili had a 23-point game for the New Zealand Breakers against the Brisbane Bullets. (AAP)

Breakers guard Shea Ili was the star as New Zealand enjoyed a five-point NBL win over the Brisbane Bullets.

New Zealand maintained their place at the top of the NBL ladder with a hard fought 101-96 win over Brisbane at the Brisbane Convention Centre.

The clash was in the balance until star Brisbane import Perrin Buford (18 points) left the game with four minutes left courtesy of a cheap foul.

His departure had an immediate effect as the Breakers went to work down the stretch, opening up a six point lead heading into the final few minutes.

Young Breakers guard Shea Ili was outstanding for the visitors, helping himself to a game-high 23 points while import Edgar Sosa knocked down some big threes in the third quarter in his total of 19 points.

Severe storm warnings all afternoon worked against Brisbane with the home crowd support down on what was expected.

The game in the first half was almost as ugly as the weather outside with the referees blowing 26 fouls as Brisbane came from a 24-23 first quarter deficit to lead 50-49 at halftime.

Ili kept the visitors in the contest with 15 points shooting at almost 85 per cent as both sides traded baskets in between the high number of fouls.

"I was happy with the way we were able to hang around and keep the scoreboard ticking over," said Breakers coach Paul Hanare.

"Our defence wasn't up to our usual standards but it was a high quality basketball game.

"Fortunately we had enough petrol in the tank to finish strongly."

Brisbane's defence faded at crucial times during the night, something coach Andrej Lemanis conceded was a real problem.

"You can just sense the frustration and until we find and answer to our defence (fade outs) it always going to be tough for us," he said.

"Offensively we are the best in the league but we gave up 101 points tonight.

"We need to do something to stop our defence leaking points."