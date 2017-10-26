Cooper Cronk deserves the right to do what he wants with his NRL future, insists Billy Slater. (AAP)

The speculation surrounding Cooper Cronk's NRL future, as well as the ramifications, have overshadowed the build-up to the Rugby League World Cup opener.

Off-contract NRL star Cooper Cronk deserves the right to do what he wants with his NRL future, insists long-time teammate Billy Slater.

Cronk's future has overshadowed the build-up to the Rugby League World Cup after revelations last week he had asked for options to continue his NRL career next year in Sydney.

The Sydney Roosters are widely tipped to gain his signature as early as next week, sparking speculation halfback staple Mitchell Pearce might be forced out from the club.

Pearce has two more years on his contract but has reportedly told Roosters coach Trent Robinson he wants out if Cronk arrives.

Roosters co-captain Boyd Cordner on Thursday was pulled from a scheduled media conference ahead of the Kangaroos' World Cup opener, while Slater was also reluctant to discuss the situation.

"I'm not too sure what's going on. He keeps his hand pretty close to his chest. I suppose it's only speculation on what he's going to do next year," Slater said of Cronk's plans.

"I don't think he's come out with a definite answer just yet. I think he's exploring his options and he's allowed to do that.

"Whatever he does, he's got my respect and blessing. He's been a mate of mine for a long time and he's deserved the right to do whatever he decides to do from here on in."

Having played alongside Cronk at club, state and national level since his 2004 debut, Slater admitted it would be strange to face off against one of his best mates.

Slater earlier this month re-committed to another year after Melbourne's premiership win.

"It's going to be different playing against Cooper no matter where he plays. I've played alongside him for 17 years so it's going to be different," he said.

"But people move teams all the time and play against their teammates all the time, so I suppose you get used to it."

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga said Cronk had continued to be a leader this week in camp.

He said the veteran playmaker would be a coup for any NRL side.

"He'll always be an asset to any team he plays for. He may find it hard to move away from here but, regardless of what he does, he'll do it well," he said.