Casinos operator Crown Resorts has again rejected allegations of misconduct made against it by federal MP Andrew Wilkie.

Crown Resorts boss John Alexander has repeated his condemnation of allegations of misconduct made against the casinos operator by federal independent MP Andrew Wilkie and called on him to give any information of alleged wrongdoing that he has to authorities.

Mr Alexander also welcomed billionaire James Packer, who ignored reporters on his way into the meeting at Melbourne's Crown Casino, back onto the Crown board.

Mr Alexander also told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting on Thursday that Crown had no comment on the detention and subsequent release of employees who were detained in China.