Wallabies fullback Israel Folau has become the first player to win the John Eales Medal for a third time, achieving the feat in just his fifth season of professional rugby.

The NSW Waratahs' No.15, who also represented Australia in rugby league and played for AFL side Greater Western Sydney, was the first man to win the medal in three-successive years.

He polled 260 votes from his colleagues over the past 12 months, finishing 94 clear of inside centre Kurtley Beale (166), who only played seven of the 15 Tests over that period.

Folau enjoyed a prolific 2017 campaign, after breaking an 11-Test try drought.

He bagged Wallaby records of most tries in a calendar year (12 in ten matches) and most try doubles in a Test season (four).

Five-eighth Bernard Foley, the only man to start all 15 Tests, was third on 132 followed by Michael Hooper and another backrower, Sean McMahon, 129.

Folau had previously been one of four men to win the Wallabies' player of the year award twice, along with captain and flanker Michael Hooper, lock Nathan Sharpe and flanker George Smith.

"I didn't expect it, Hoops (Hooper) is always a standout for me, he does all the hard work," Folau said.

"I'm a little bit lucky in the sense that KB (Beale) didn't play on the spring tour last year."

The medal was the highlight of Thursday's Rugby Australia awards night in Sydney.

Hooper won 'The Australia's Choice: Wallaby of the year Award' for the fifth-consecutive year.

Front-rower Hilisha Samoa won the Wallaroos player of the year award after her efforts at the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup in Ireland.

Wallabies flanker Ned Hanigan was named rookie of the year and young Queenslander Liam Wright took out the Australian under-20s player award.

The sevens' player of the year awards were won by Chloe Dalton OAM and James Stannard.

Melbourne Rebels' backrower Amanaki Maft took out the Super Rugby player award.

MAJOR WINNERS AT 2017 RUGBY AUSTRALIA AWARDS:

* John Eales Medal: Israel Folau

* Under-20s player of the year: Liam Wright

* Rookie of the year: Ned Hanigan

* Try of the year: Joe Powell (Brumbies) v Hurricanes (Round 9)

* Australia's Choice - Wallaby of the year: Michael Hooper

* Women's XV player of the year: Hilisha Samoa

* Men's sevens player of the year: James Stannard

* Women's sevens Player: Chloe Dalton OAM

* Wallabies Hall of Fame inductees: David Brockhoff and Greg Cornelsen.