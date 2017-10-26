England have won the toss and sent Australia in to bat in the second women's Ashes one-day international, with Ashleigh Gardner ruled out due to concussion.

Australia have lost allrounder Ashleigh Gardner to concussion before being sent in to bat by England in the second women's one-day international Ashes clash at Coffs Harbour on the NSW north coast.

Gardner, who hit a match-turning 27 from 18 late in Australia's two-wicket win on Sunday over England, copped a ball to the head late in her innings and showed light signs of concussion.

"To give her the best chance to play, she was placed on lighter training duties this week," Australian physio Kate Mahony said.

"Following concussion testing this morning, symptoms have not cleared and, unfortunately, she will not be able to take part in this match.

"We expect her to be fully fit for the third ODI on Sunday."

Legspinner Kristen Beams moves into the side for Gardner, while spinner Sophie Ecclestone comes in for Laura Marsh for England.