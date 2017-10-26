Kiwi Martin Taupau wants equal pay for players from smaller nations at the Rugby League World Cup. (AAP)

New Zealand's Martin Taupau has called for players from minnow nations to be paid the same at the Rugby League World Cup as their tier-one counterparts.

New Zealand forward Martin Taupau has joined forces with the Kiwis' opening-round opposition to echo the chorus of calls for equal pay across the Rugby League World Cup.

Players from top-tier nations such as Australia and New Zealand will be paid up to around $50,000 each by their country for the six-week tournament, while those from minnow teams earn as little as a $30 a day.

The issue has become a major talking point in the lead-up to the tournament, after Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo had taken significant pay cuts to represent Tonga ahead of Australia and New Zealand respectively.

The significant discrepancy will be highlighted again in Auckland on Saturday night when the Kiwis take on Samoa, despite both squads being filled with NRL stars.

And Taupau, who played one game for Samoa in 2013, said it was time the pay packets were evened up.

"As Samoan players, we definitely want to support that and have equality throughout the whole league," Taupau said.

"It's obviously not going to happen overnight. It'll certainly take some time, and it's all about growth and not only from the NRL, but also with the Pacific nations."

Taupau's comments came after Samoan coach Matt Parish called on the Rugby League International Federation to level the pay gap at Sunday's tournament launch.

Parish argued it would create not only a more-even tournament, but also better develop the game across the Pacific nations.

However, tournament boss Andrew Hill told AAP earlier this month that while the World Cup had promoted equality in player off-field standards, payment amounts were a matter for each individual country.

"This is something that's not unique to rugby league," Hill said.

"From a tournament point of view, we're continuing to treat every player the same. They get paid the same per diem - they get the same benefits.

"What each country does for the payments to their players is not a matter to the tournament as such. It's a matter for each of the individual countries."