Kurdish authorities Thursday accused Iraqi forces of launching an offensive against their fighters near the border with Turkey.

"As of 0600hrs Iraqi forces and Iranian-backed PMF are shelling Peshmerga positions from Zummar front, northwest Mosul, using heavy artillery. They are advancing towards Peshmerga positions," the top defence body of the autonomous region's government said in a statement.

It comes as Iraqi forces also launched an assault on the last IS bastion in the country, along the border with Syria, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced.

In 2014, the jihadist group seized nearly a third of Iraq in a lightning sweep. Since then government troops and paramilitary forces have driven them from more than 90 percent of their territory.

More to come