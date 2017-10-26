Four people have been killed after a train crashed into an army vehicle in southern Finland. (AAP)

Four people been killed and several injured when a train crashed into an army vehicle during a military exercise in southern Finland.

Thursday's crash happened at a level crossing in Skogby near the southern coastal city of Raseborg, about 85km southwest of Helsinki, national broadcaster yle said.

Police said four people were killed, including one train passenger. A Finnish general confirmed that three soldiers died.

"Today I have received a heartbreaking message: Three conscripts have died in an accident in Raseborg," General Jarmo Lindberg said in a statement.

The FNB news agency says that eight other people who have been injured in the crash have been taken to hospitals in Raseborg and in Helsinki.

The train line has been shut down, Finland's Railway Traffic Centre said.