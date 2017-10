Rescue, military personnel and a policeman gather at the railroad crossing, where several people were killed in a crash (AAP)

Four people were killed and several injured when a train crashed into an army vehicle during a military exercise in southern Finland on Thursday, police and defence forces said.

Three of the dead were conscripts and one was a passenger onĀ the train, they said.

The FNB news agency says eight other people who have been injured in the crash have been taken to hospitals in Raseborg, about 85km southwest of Helsinki.

The victims reportedly were soldiers and Finland's defence minister, Jussi Niinisto, tweeted that Thursday "had started with grim news" and "I feel grief."

