Qantas says first-quarter revenue has increased from year ago and half-year underlying profit is expected to be higher but fuel costs are rising.

Qantas says its first-quarter revenue is up 5.1 per cent to $4.19 billion as trading conditions in both the domestic and international markets improved over the same period last year.

The airline is forecasting underlying profit to be between $900 million and $950 million in the first six months of the financial year, an improvement from $852 million in the prior corresponding period, however it has warned higher fuel costs will weigh on second-half earnings..

Qantas expects group capacity to increase by two to three per cent in the first half of financial year compared to a year earlier, despite a two to three per cent decrease in domestic capacity during that period.