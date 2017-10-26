Australian Ellyse Perry has been forced out of the attack for bowling beamers in the 2nd Ashes ODI. (AAP)

Slippery conditions caused Ellyse Perry to be removed from Australia's attack for dangerous bowling in the second women's one-day international against England.

A re-think of cricket rules may be required after Ellyse Perry was controversially barred for dangerous bowling in Australia's women's one-day Ashes win, according to captain Rachael Haynes.

Australia claimed a dominant 75-run victory over England in their rain-affected second match of the series to take a four-point lead, but were forced to do it without Perry from early in their bowling innings.

Three overs after rain stopped play for 20 minutes early in England's innings, Perry was put out of the attack by umpire Claire Polosak after sending down two consecutive chest and head-high no-balls in slippery conditions.

The match had also been stopped for 30 minutes after the dinner break for a heavy storm and hail, leaving the outfield particularly greasy.

And Haynes said perhaps rule-makers should consider if conditions have led to full tosses before sitting bowlers out of the attack for the rest of the innings.

"It's pretty tough for bowlers in conditions like this - perhaps it might be something that is looked at in the future," Haynes told AAP.

"As soon as the ball hit the ground it got quite wet and quite difficult."

Perry could have considered herself unlucky to have been sent from the attack after 2.4 overs.

While MCC laws of cricket dictate that any bowler who delivers two above waist-high full tosses be immediately suspended from bowling, women's one-day rules state a bowler should only be warned if the batter is in danger of being hurt.

Perry's second full toss was well wide of wicket, and was easily cut away by Heather Knight.

Haynes pleaded Perry's case on the field, while former English international Charlotte Edwards claimed Perry was "unlucky" in the Nine Network's commentary.

"I didn't think it was dangerous ... She was probably unlucky there," Edwards said.

It mattered little though as Perry's opening bowling partner Megan Schutt claimed 4-26 to have England all out for 209 after their target of 297 was reduced to 285 due to the rain.

"To lose one of our pace bowlers early wasn't ideal," Haynes said.

"But I thought the way the whole group lifted and responded was really impressive. The way young Tahlia McGrath came on and took it in her stride it was excellent."