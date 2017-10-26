Labor wants the prime minister to sack Employment Minister Michaelia Cash, accusing her of misleading parliament.

Labor has interrupted parliament's question time to call on the prime minister to sack Michaelia Cash for breaching ministerial standards.

The opposition also demanded Malcolm Turnbull detail his involvement in the events that led to the employment minister's senior media adviser resigning, after he admitted to alerting media to federal police raids on union offices.

"The Australian Federal Police uphold the rule of law but the government does not," Labor frontbencher Tony Burke told MPs on Thursday.