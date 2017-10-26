Alan Jones says rugby must continue to talk itself up in an increasingly cluttered sports landscape. (AAP)

Former Wallabies grand slam winning coach Alan Jones believes Australia can win the next Rugby World Cup, but has warned the country runs the risk of losing players unless the code talks itself up.

Broadcaster Jones, who will coach the Barbarians against the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday said there was a stack of talent in Australian rugby.

"This is a very good Wallabies side at the moment and the success (against New Zealand) last week didn't surprise me," Jones said on Thursday.

"But the thing that I've seen is there is very significant depth."

"The playing strength of Australian rugby is in good shape.

"We want Australian rugby to be the strongest setup in the world and it can be."

Jones is concerned at the struggle Australia has to to hold onto its players who are being poached by rival football codes.

He said out of three outstanding schoolboy rugby players called up to help assist the Barbarians with their preparations, one was going to rugby league and another to Australian rules.

"These kids are coming through, if we don't talk the game up, they'll go somewhere else and we want them here," Jones said.

"We've just got to stop this leaking of talent."

Injuries and the reluctance of overseas clubs to release players has made it difficult for Jones to assemble a squad in time to adequately prepare for Saturday's game.

"A lot of them are young, a lot of them are rejects not necessarily (Wallaby coach) Michael (Cheika's) rejects, they are just blokes that have had a go and have been passed aside," Jones said.

"They've trained well and they've played well in the limited time we've had.

"We'll be showcasing a lot of people here on Saturday that are perhaps second tier, but wanting to be first tier."