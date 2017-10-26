Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has come back from a set down to beat Karen Khachanov 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 6-3 at the Vienna Open.

World No.18 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has hit back from a set down to defeat highly-rated Russian Karen Khachanov at the Vienna Open.

The 32-year-old Frenchman looked to be heading for an early centre court exit after losing a first-set tiebreak but the eighth seed came back to seal a 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 6-3 victory on Wednesday.

The win sets up a second-round clash for Tsonga with Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur, who eased past Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis 6-4 6-2 in just 66 minutes.

The winner of that clash will take on top seed Alexander Zverev, the 20-year-old German who overcame Gilles Simon 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 and remains on course to win his sixth ATP title this year.

Compatriot Philipp Kohlschreiber became the first to seal a quarter-final berth in Austria by seeing off French qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Argentine Diego Schwartzman is into to the last 16 after beating 30-year-old Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 2-6 6-2.