The women's World No.1 ranking is up for grabs at the year-end WTA Finals in Singapore.

FIVE PLAYERS COULD STILL FINISH THE YEAR-END WOMEN'S WORLD NO.1. HERE'S WHAT EACH HAS TO DO AT THE WTA FINALS IN SINGAPORE TO BE IN THE RUNNING:

- Karolina Pliskova must reach the final to remain in contention.

- Elina Svitolina must win the title to remain in contention.

- Caroline Wozniacki's chances will be all but over if Garbine Muguruza wins her match on Thursday against Venus Williams.

- Muguruza must win one more match than Simona Halep in the group stage if they both fail to go through to the semi-final, or advance one round further in the knockout stage.

- Halep must equal or better Muguruza's result to retain the top spot.

2017'S SHIFTING WORLD NO.1:

Entering the year: Angelique Kerber (GER)

January 30: Serena Williams (USA)

March 20: Angelique Kerber (GER)

April 24: Serena Williams (USA)

May 15: Angelique Kerber (GER)

July 17: Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

September 11: Garbine Muguruza (ESP)

October 9: Simona Halep (ROM)