FIVE PLAYERS COULD STILL FINISH THE YEAR-END WOMEN'S WORLD NO.1. HERE'S WHAT EACH HAS TO DO AT THE WTA FINALS IN SINGAPORE TO BE IN THE RUNNING:
- Karolina Pliskova must reach the final to remain in contention.
- Elina Svitolina must win the title to remain in contention.
- Caroline Wozniacki's chances will be all but over if Garbine Muguruza wins her match on Thursday against Venus Williams.
- Muguruza must win one more match than Simona Halep in the group stage if they both fail to go through to the semi-final, or advance one round further in the knockout stage.
- Halep must equal or better Muguruza's result to retain the top spot.
2017'S SHIFTING WORLD NO.1:
Entering the year: Angelique Kerber (GER)
January 30: Serena Williams (USA)
March 20: Angelique Kerber (GER)
April 24: Serena Williams (USA)
May 15: Angelique Kerber (GER)
July 17: Karolina Pliskova (CZE)
September 11: Garbine Muguruza (ESP)
October 9: Simona Halep (ROM)