Gas pipeline major APA Group has reaffirmed its full-year guidance for earnings to be between $1.475 billion to $1.510 billion, based on current market conditions.

Outgoing chairman Leonard Bleasel also told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting that APA had opened a small office in Houston, Texas, in the past couple of months as it considers opportunities outside Australian shores.

APA in August said it was looking at acquisition opportunities in the North American gas pipeline market, with many US pipeline assets now in need of recapitalisation.