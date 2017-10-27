Australia's Min Woo Lee has grabbed the lead at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship after finishing with an 18th-hole second-round eagle.

Lee, who went into the second round at Royal Wellington tied second, carded a three-under-par 71 on Friday to grab the outright lead at the halfway mark.

The 19-year-old West Australian finished with a birdie-birdie-eagle flourish to take a one-stroke lead over China's Yuxin Lin, with overnight leader Shae Wools-Cobb of Queensland slipping to third a further shot back.

Wools-Cobb had held a four-stroke lead after firing an eight-under opening-round 63, but stuttered badly in the second round with a three-over 74.

Nick Voke is among the best-placed Kiwis, but has slipped from a share of second after an opening 67 into a five-way share of fourth after a second-round 72.

He is joined by compatriot Kerry Mountcastle, who backed up his opening 69 with a steady one-under 70.

The winner of the championship earns a spot in the 2018 Masters and direct entry into The Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018.