Barnaby Joyce will spend the day in New England as the High Court rules on his eligibility. (AAP)

The Nationals leader has a packed program of activities in his NSW seat of New England, as the High Court determines his future.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has a full schedule of events in his NSW electorate ahead of his possible disqualification by the High Court.

Mr Joyce is in New England with events planned in Armidale, Uralla, Walcha and Tamworth.

If the Nationals leader is disqualified from parliament over his dual citizenship he will face a by-election, which could be held on December 2 at the earliest.

Mr Joyce holds the seat by a margin of 8.5 per cent having experienced a six per cent swing against him at the 2016 election.

His former opponent Tony Windsor - who held the seat for 12 years - is a party to the court case and could re-contest the seat if a by-election is held.