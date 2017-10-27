Alex Blackwell does not have to look far for her cricketing inspiration ahead of a record 250th game for Australia's women's team.

Australia's middle-order mainstay Alex Blackwell has credited her twin sister's constant encouragement for keeping her relevant, ahead of a record 250th national cap.

The 34-year-old last Sunday passed the previous best of 141 one-day internationals set by Karen Rolton in Brisbane, but was so focused on winning the women's Ashes opener she forgot about it.

Blackwell will be the first Australian woman to 250 games across all three formats in Sunday's third Ashes ODI and has been able to reflect on her 14-year international career in the lead-up.

"We like to celebrate them but it's not easy to keep track of them at times and I actually forgot my own in Brisbane," Blackwell said of team milestones.

"It feels like it's flown by; I absolutely love playing for Australia and trying to get the best out of myself as a batter and leader."

Blackwell's twin sister Kate played 51 matches for her country from 2004-08, the pair making history as the first identical twins - male or female - to play cricket for Australia.

The Australian vice-captain said Kate remained the biggest influence on her career.

"She's a constant form of support, always on the phone and encouraging me whether it's been a good game or a bad game," Blackwell said.

Blackwell was player of the match in the Brisbane win, before captain Rachael Haynes powered the hosts to a 296-run total and dominant victory in Thursday's second ODI in Coffs Harbour.

"When I first made the team when I was 19, 220 in a one-dayer was a very good score and we nearly got 300 last night," Blackwell said.

"I guess that's the holy grail now ... we will be looking to aim for 300 again (on Sunday)."

Australia can take a commanding 6-0 lead in the points-based series by winning on Sunday, with a day-night Test worth four points and three Twenty20 internationals worth two points still to play.