The 2018 AFL Women's season will kick off with another Friday night encounter between Carlton and Collingwood at Princes Park.

The league announced the draw for the second AFLW season on Friday, which will again feature a format of seven home-and-away rounds with a grand final played between the top two teams.

Inaugural premiers Adelaide will unfurl their flag at Norwood Oval on February 3 in a grand final rematch against Brisbane on Saturday evening.