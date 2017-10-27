Carsales.com expects a lift in full-year revenue and earnings for some international businesses, while its domestic division is in line with 2017's result.

Online classifieds business Carsales.com expects its domestic division to remain in line with 2017's full-year result, but has forecast an uplift in revenue and earnings for a number of its international businesses.

The company says its domestic core business had continued to build in the first-quarter, in line with 2017's full-year result, and it anticipates "solid" revenue, earnings and net profit growth in the full year.

Carsales also expects local currency revenue and earnings growth for its South Korean and Brazilian businesses and says its IP and technology integration in its Chilean, Mexican and Argentinian businesses should provide an uplift in their 2018 revenue and earnings.