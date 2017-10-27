Catalan President Carles Puigdemont has pushed for his region to become independent from Spain. (AAP)

President Carles Puigdemont has returned to plans to give a speech, after earlier cancelling what was expected to be an announcement for a snap election.

The government of Catalonia says regional president Carles Puigdemont will now make an address from his palace in Barcelona after hastily calling off announcements.

Local media reported earlier on Thursday that Puigdemont was expected to use the address to call a snap election, a move that would defuse for the time being a month-long stand off with Spanish authorities but that could open wounds among Catalan separatists.

The last-minute changes came amid ongoing last-minute negotiations within the ruling Catalan coalition and between politicians in Barcelona and Madrid in order to avoid a suspension of Catalonia's regional powers.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has sought to activate constitutional powers that will allow the government to take over control of much of the autonomous region's affairs. The Spanish Senate is scheduled to approve the plan to trigger Article 155 of the Constitution on Friday.