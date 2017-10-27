Protesters outside the Catalan parliament are hoping for a proclamation of independence. (AAP)

Protesters have gathered outside Catalonia's regional parliament, hoping to see a proclamation of independence.

Waving Catalan flags and chanting "independence" and "freedom," the demonstrators have rallied outside the park in which parliament is located, hoping to see the proclamation of a new independent state by the end of the day.

A 68-year-old protester, Jordi Soler, says that "I am here today because we will start the Catalan Republic."

Soler said that "today is the last chance," noting that Catalan president Carles Puigdemont had offered to negotiate with the central government in Madrid, "but Madrid is starting with total repression and there is no longer any (other) option."

Puigdemont on Thursday ruled out calling a regional election, which might have somewhat defused Spain's worst political crisis in decades, setting the stage for a showdown with Madrid.

Spain's prime minister says that the special powers that the central government wants to impose in Catalonia aren't meant to take away liberties of Catalans but to protect them.

Mariano Rajoy was addressing the Senate ahead of a vote on whether to activate constitutional powers to seize control of Catalonia's autonomous powers in a bid to halt the region's independence bid.

He says the government's first move will be to dismiss Catalonia's president if special powers are granted by the country's Senate.