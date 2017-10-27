The Clippers enjoyed the spoils against the Trail Blazers after Blake Griffin's late basket. (AAP)

Blake Griffin has hit a three-pointer with one second remaining as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 104-103 in the NBA.

Griffin scored 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and launched his shot before the buzzer to seal the win.

The Clippers had raced to a 62-53 lead by half-time, but the Trail Blazers outscored their opponents 26-18 in the third quarter to set up an exciting finale.

Griffin's moment of magic helped the Clippers make it four wins on the trot, and maintain their status as just one of two teams to be unbeaten this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and notched up 10 rebounds but it was not enough as his Milwaukee Bucks went down 96-89 to the Boston Celtics.

Al Horford top scored for the Celtics with 27, while Kyrie Irving added 24.

Memphis Grizzlies survived a comeback from the Dallas Mavericks to prevail 96-91.

Marc Gasol scored 25 and Mike Conley 22 for the Grizzlies.

DeMarcus Cousins had 41 points and 23 rebounds in his return to Sacramento as the New Orleans Pelicans rallied for a 114-106 victory over the Kings.

The Chicago Bulls won their first game of the season as Lauri Markkanen chalked up a three-pointer in the last minute in a 91-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Robin Lopez added 16 points for the Bulls.