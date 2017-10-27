WBO World Welterweight champ Jeff Horn looks likely to fight undefeated American Terrence Crawford. (AAP)

Jeff Horn will defend his WBO welterweight championship against unbeaten American Terence Crawford, provided he is able to defeat Englishman Gary Corcoran in December.

The World Boxing Organisation (WBO) has named Crawford as the mandatory challenger to Horn's title, which he claimed by upsetting Manny Pacquiao in a controversial unanimous decision in July's 'Battle of Brisbane'.

Crawford is moving up to the 147lb welterweight division having unified all four major light welterweight championships - the first man to do so since Kostya Tszyu in 2004.

The 30-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska shapes as a daunting opponent for Horn.

He is recognised by respected boxing website BoxRec as the world's second-best boxer, pound-for-pound, while Horn is ranked eighth.

Top Rank boss Bob Arum said Crawford will travel with him to Brisbane for Horn's clash with Corcoran on December 13.

"I want Terence to see Australia and I want the people in Australia to see Terence," Arum told ESPN.

Assuming Horn wins, he would reportedly meet Crawford on March 10 in either Australia or the United States.

"I think Crawford is an enormous talent," Arum said.

"I know that if he wins the welterweight title I am going to look to match him with him a number of fighters that are managed by Al Haymon, like Danny Garcia, Keith Thurman and a huge fight would be one with (Errol) Spence.

"That would be a big pay-per-view fight."

Crawford is part of the Top Rank stable, while Arum also has a co-promotional deal with Horn's promoters Duco Events.

He has won all 32 of his professional fights, including 23 by knockout.