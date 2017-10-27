Murray Goulburn CEO Ari Mervis says he understands farmers' disappointment over the Saputo deal. (AAP)

Murray Goulburn chief executive Ari Mervis says he understands that many dairy farmers will be disappointed that the company is being sold to Saputo.

Dairy farmers packed into Murray Goulburn's shareholder meeting have vented their anger over the sale of their co-op to Canadian group Saputo, saying their organisation has been poorly run and communicated badly with suppliers and has now "capitulated".

Murray Goulburn CEO Ari Mervis, said he understood many dairy farmers will be disappointed that the dairy cooperative has agreed to sell its operating assets and liabilities to Saputo for $ 1.31 billion.

Murray Goulburn announced the deal on Friday, saying it was necessary given Murray Goulburn's high level of debt and falling milk supplies.

"I would like to acknowledge the dissatisfaction for many of you in hearing the background to today's news, and the situation that MG is in," Mr Mervis said at Murray Goulburn's annual general meeting on Friday.

"I recognise that many of you and your families have been involved with the co-op for generations.

"Many more of you have shown ongoing support for MG and its co-operative principles, and have been enduring investors in MG."

Morgans senior analyst Belinda Moore said in a research note the deal was "extremely disappointing" for unitholders in the ASX-listed MG Unit Trust.

"Farmer shareholders are better off under this offer," Ms Moore said.

Ms Moore said shareholdes and unitholders were largely receiving less than they originally paid for their stake in the co-op.

"However we also recognise that MG's bargaining position was low given its financial status and severe market share loss, which would likely have only got worse given it is not in a position to pay a competitive farmgate milk price," she said.