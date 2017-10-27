Lewis Hamilton has already exceeded Ayrton Senna's tally of Formula One race wins, podiums and pole positions but says he's short of being better than his hero.

Lewis Hamilton says winning a fourth Formula One world title won't make him better than boyhood hero Ayrton Senna, the Brazilian whose death as a triple champion in 1994 rocked the sport.

The Briton has already exceeded Senna's career tally of race wins, podiums and pole positions and success in Mexico on Sunday would make him only the fifth driver to claim four championships.

"Ayrton's life was cut short and I think had he the opportunity to continue and race in safe conditions he would have continued to win more championships," Hamilton told reporters on Thursday.

Senna was 34 when he died in the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola.

"I don't look upon him and think that I am better because I have more wins and championships and poles but I feel very proud for my name to be mentioned alongside his name and that's all."

Hamilton, who grew up idolising Senna, will become the first Briton to win four championships and is also by far the most successful in terms of race wins.

He has already taken seven times world champion Michael Schumacher's records for most pole positions and front row starts and is now 29 wins away from the German's record of 91 victories.

Some believe he could eventually match Schumacher's championships.

Unlike former team mate Nico Rosberg, who won last year's title and retired, Hamilton could be around for some time.

"I can easily imagine myself without Formula One but it is not about that right now," he said.

"There are some really cool things coming along that are going to complement where I am in Formula One."

He wouldn't give any details about that but said he had been in meetings in Los Angeles this week to discuss "some creations" he had been working on.