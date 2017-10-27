Gary Ablett could make his Geelong return on the wide open spaces of the MCG in round one. (AAP)

For the first time in a long time, the AFL Premiers will play the first match of the season in 2018.

Gary Ablett's return to Geelong may see him play in a Sunday showdown at the MCG, in round one against the emerging Melbourne Demons.

Ablett returned to the club he won two premierships with during the trade period, after seven seasons with the Gold Coast Suns.

The match could also feature the Demons debut of former star Adelaide defender Jake Lever.

The season will as usual kick off with the now traditional Thursday night fixture between Richmond and Carlton, which has added significance as the Tigers play their first match since breaking their 37-year premiership drought.

Luke Hodge could make his Brisbane Lions debut against St Kilda on the opening Saturday afternoon at Etihad Stadium.

His former club Hawthorn will look to get off to a good start in 2018 against Collingwood, at the MCG on Saturday night.

West Coast also have the distinction of being the first team to play at the new Perth Stadium when they host Sydney in the final game of the round, late on Sunday afternoon.

ROUND ONE DRAW FOR 2018 AFL SEASON:

Thursday, March 22

* Richmond v Carlton, MCG, 7.25pm AEDT

Friday, March 23

* Essendon v Adelaide, Etihad Stadium, 7.50pm AEDT

* Saturday, March 24

* St Kilda v Brisbane Lions, Etihad Stadium, 3.35pm AEDT

* Port Adelaide v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm CDT

* Gold Coast v North Melbourne, Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns, 6.25pm AEST

* Hawthorn v Collingwood, MCG, 7.25pm AEDT

Sunday, March 25

* Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs, Canberra, 1.10pm AEDT

* Melbourne v Geelong, MCG, 3.20pm AEDT

* West Coast v Sydney, Perth Stadium, 4.10pm WST