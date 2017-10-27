Max Gawn made his AFL debut for the Demons in round 11 of the 2011 season. (AAP)

Melbourne ruckman Max Gawn has turned his back on free agency to sign a long-term contract extension that ties him to the club until the end of the 2021 season.

Gawn was contracted for next season but was due to become a free agent at the end of the 2018 campaign.

The 2016 All-Australian could reasonably expect to have attracted some big money offers from rival clubs.

"I can't imagine enjoying myself having success at another club," Gawn said.

"I love this club and for the first time in a long time we are heading in the right direction.

"I want to be a part of that and bring our supporters the success they are craving."

Gawn is intent on playing out his career with the Demons.

"I will be a Melbourne player for life, which means a lot to me, so there was no point dancing around and trying to string out my contract negotiations," he said.

"I didn't want a media circus going into my final year.

"I wanted to put that to bed and show my commitment to the Dees, which is why I signed on at this time."

The 25-year-old has played 74 games for Melbourne since he was picked 34th overall at the 2009 national draft.