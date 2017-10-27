The High Court delivered their decision on seven politicians on Friday, including Barnaby Joyce (pictured). (AAP)

Barnaby Joyce has been ruled ineligible to sit in parliament throwing the Coalition government's one-seat majority into turmoil.

Barnaby Joyce says he is not surprised after being ruled ineligible to sit in parliament by the High Court, triggering a by-election in his NSW seat of New England.

The government has lost its one-seat majority in the House of Representatives with Mr Joyce's disqualification.

Mr Joyce, who was found to be a New Zealand citizen through his father, was speaking from Tamworth, in north-east NSW after the High Court judgement on his dual nationality.

The High Court delivered its verdict on Friday afternoon with all but Matt Canavan and Nick Xenophon deemed ineligible for parliament.

Mr Joyce said he was always prepared for such an outcome and respected the court's decision.

"I don't actually stand here totally surprised," he told reporters.

"Of course it is tough. It is a tough game, politics. You dedicate so much of your time to it. You take the hits and the sacrifices. But we all buy the ticket, we know the risks. Now I am going to make sure that I don't cry in my beer, I will get back at work."

Mr Joyce said he looked forward to campaigning in the by-election, adding he would stay humble and work hard.

"I don't take it for granted. I don't get ahead of myself. I just concentrate on the job in front of me," he said.

Mr Joyce said he was disappointed by media reports of his personal life in the past week.

"I won't participate in it."

MORE TO COME.