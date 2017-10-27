Dustin Johnson has made the most of a new putter at the WGC event in Shanghai. (AAP)

Dustin Johnson has reaped magic from a new putter to card a nine-under 63 and take a one-shot lead at the half-way mark of the World Golf Championships event in China.

Bidding for his third WGC title of the year, Johnson moved to 13-under to be clear of overnight leader Brooks Koepka (68).

Justin Rose (68) was four strokes off the pace in a tie for third with Kiradech Aphibarnrat (70).

Scott Hend leads the Australian contingent after a 68 left him at five under, in a tie for 12th.

Jason Day struggled his way to a 74, with five bogeys and three birdies, while Adam Scott is at even par after a second consecutive round of 72.

Disappointed with his work on the greens during his opening round, Johnson grabbed a fresh putter on Friday and, after just 20 minutes of practice, put it to brilliant use on the back nine at Sheshan Golf Club.

The American rolled in seven birdies after the turn, including four in succession to end his round.

"Obviously I played very well today, I actually got a putter about 20 minutes before I teed off," he said after his bogey-free round.

"I was coming from the range when I grabbed (the new one). I had a few putts on the practice green ... and then I came out and holed a few putts."

After opening with two straight birdies, Koepka laboured through a frustrating run of 13 straight pars before breaking the birdie drought on the par-four 16th and adding another on the 17th.

Hideki Matsuyama's title defence appears all but over after he carded a second straight 74 to be at four over.