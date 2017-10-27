Australian shares are down 0.46 per cent following the High Court's decision to disqualify Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce from sitting in parliament.

The Australian share market has sunk on the High Court's decision to disqualify Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce from sitting in parliament because of his dual New Zealand citizenship - a verdict that threatens the parliamentary majority of the Turnbull government.

After starting the day in positive territory, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 stock index plunged when the court's decision was announced, dropping by 0.3 per cent from 5,913.8 at 1417 AEDT prior to the news, to 5,892.2 points at 1438 AEDT - .

The Australia dollar also fell to 76.27 US cents shortly after the High Court's decision, from 77.09 on Thursday.