The Australian share market has sunk on the High Court's decision to disqualify Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce from sitting in parliament because of his dual New Zealand citizenship - a verdict that threatens the parliamentary majority of the Turnbull government.
After starting the day in positive territory, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 stock index plunged when the court's decision was announced, dropping by 0.3 per cent from 5,913.8 at 1417 AEDT prior to the news, to 5,892.2 points at 1438 AEDT - .
The Australia dollar also fell to 76.27 US cents shortly after the High Court's decision, from 77.09 on Thursday.