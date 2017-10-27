WHAT HAPPENS TO THE CITIZENSHIP SEVEN?

BARNABY JOYCE: If he wins, he remains in parliament. If disqualified, Joyce will be forced to a by-election in his NSW seat of New England. He is likely to retain the seat. But the government, which has a majority of just one seat, will have six weeks of anxiety and distraction. Independent Tony Windsor could put up a solid fight if he decides to run again. A by-election loss would deliver minority government. Labor has advice his post-election ministerial decisions are open to legal challenge.

FIONA NASH: If she wins, she'll remain in parliament. If she loses, Nash's Senate seat would ordinarily go to the next person on the NSW coalition ticket, who is this case is the Liberal Hollie Hughes. But the Nationals may insist on one of their own taking it, which would likely require Hughes to take up the seat, resign and cause a casual vacancy. Hughes is disqualified from sitting at the moment because she holds a government job at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

MATT CANAVAN: If he wins he will remain in parliament and is expected to get his cabinet post back. If he loses, the next candidate on the Queensland Liberal-National Party ticket was Liberal Joanna Lindgren. But she would be required to sit in the Nationals party room.

MALCOLM ROBERTS: If he wins the case he will remain in parliament. If he is disqualified his seat will go to the next candidate on the Queensland One Nation ticket, Fraser Anning. Anning was facing bankruptcy proceedings which would have ruled him out of the seat, but the case has been dropped.

NICK XENOPHON: Xenophon will be quitting parliament whatever the court rules. If he is disqualified the next person on the NXT ticket is business consultant Tim Storer. If he wins the case, there will be a casual vacancy to be filled by NXT. At least three other senior NXT members are interested.

LARISSA WATERS: Waters has already resigned from the Senate. If disqualified she will be replaced by the next person on the Queensland Greens ticket, former Democrats senator Andrew Bartlett. If she wins the case there will be a casual vacancy which the Greens will fill. Having renounced her Canadian ties, the former environmental lawyer could be restored to the seat.

SCOTT LUDLAM: Ludlam has also resigned. The next candidate on the West Australian Greens ticket is 23-year-old student Jordon Steele-John. Even if he is cleared, Ludlam says he has no interest in politics in the short or medium term.