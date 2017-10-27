"The knee is good now," the Netherlands international told the club website on Thursday. (www.liverpoolfc.com)
"I was unlucky that in training before the game I had a kick on it, it was in a duel. Milner tried to shoot and I tried to block but I was a little bit late with my block.
"I'm still in a little bit of pain but I can play with it. I had full training yesterday and felt good so probably I can play. The manager decides if he's going to put me in the first XI, but I will be available."
Ninth-placed Liverpool are on a three-game winless streak in the league while Huddersfield stunned Manchester United 2-1 last weekend.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)