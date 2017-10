Former Perth centre Jameel McKay could be on the move to Sydney as the NBL club looks for a way to turn around its poor form.

The last-placed Kings (1-4) have come in for heavy scrutiny after a lacklustre opening under coach Andrew Gaze, with a long-term calf injury to point guard Kevin Lisch adding to their plight.

Managing director Jeff Van Groningen says the club is close to signing an import centre, with McKay on a shortlist he hopes to whittle down to one over the next seven days.