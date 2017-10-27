"I want to stay here. I have two more years and I feel good at the club," Capoue told the Evening Standard. "It is up to me. If I'm doing well on the pitch, I will stay here. If I'm not good and someone plays in my place, maybe they will put me out.
"I have a very good relationship with the president (owner Gino Pozzo). They have put me in the best condition to show my football, I feel grateful.
"Of course I want to carry on this Watford adventure. There is a very good goal here, a big project here."
Watford are sixth in the league after nine league games and host 17th-placed Stoke City on Saturday.
(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)