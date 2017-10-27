Rugby Australia chairman Cameron Clyne says a new CEO might not be in place before the end of 2017. (AAP)

Rugby Australia chairman Cameron Clyne hopes a decision on a new CEO will be made before the end of 2017.

Australian rugby's governing body has a new name and headquarters, but a new CEO might not be in place before the end of this year.

The Australian Rugby Union has rebranded itself as Rugby Australia and has opened its new premises in Sydney's Moore Park sporting precinct.

In August, when the decision was made to cut the Western Force from Super Rugby, CEO Bill Pulver said he would stand down once a replacement was found.

However, there's still some chance he could see out his contract which expires next February, depending on when the successful candidate is available to start.