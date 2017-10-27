The deadline day for Australians to return their same-sex marriage surveys has arrived.

Four million Australians have one last opportunity to post their same-sex marriage ballots for it to count towards the national survey on whether the definition of marriage should be amended.

Campaigners for and against same-sex marriage are urging Australians to send back their forms as the Friday, October 27 deadline marks the last day ballots will count towards the survey, according to the ABS.

"Last day to have your say on whether you want to change the definition of #marriage. Whether you vote yes or vote no, just vote," Senator Jacqui Lambie tweeted.

"LAST DAY to post back your marriage equality ballot! No excuses, even if you’re on crutches. Vote YES today!" Senator Murray Watt also posted.

With the deadline looming, Olympic swimming champion Ian Thorpe says it would be tough to stomach a victory for the No campaign but he is confident Australia will be voting yes.

"It would be really difficult to be in a country where we haven't voted for equality, where we haven't voted for fairness," he told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

"Because you take that not only personally, but it isn't the kind of future that I want to see for Australia."

Equality campaign advocates are urging Australians to post their votes before 6pm Friday to ensure they are received by tally rooms before the survey closes on November 7.

Thorpe said he would continue campaigning for same-sex marriage in the event of a win for the no vote to give equality for the LGBTI community.

"We will keep fighting for it, but I don't think we're going to get a no vote."

"I think it will be a resounding yes."

Earlier this week the Australian Bureau of Statistics said three out of four eligible Australians had voted, with an estimated 11.9 million (74.5 per cent) survey forms received.

- With AAP