The Queensland government has dumped Pumicestone MP Rick Williams, after several scandals, possibly giving Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk the "something serious" she needs to trigger an election this year.

It's understood Mr Williams had a heated argument with a constituent who then made a complaint to the Labor Party.

It's apparently the final straw for Mr Williams, who has previously been referred to the ethics committee over his stake in a tow trucking company, as well as frequent disputes with his neighbours.

In a statement on Friday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was disendorsing him, despite the party supporting him as recently as March this year when he was pre-selected for the seat.

"The people of Pumicestone made a decision in 2015 to elect Mr Williams as their Labor representative," she said in a statement.

"As premier, I am not satisfied that Mr Williams is the appropriate candidate to represent Labor at the next election, which is why I have taken this decision."

The party will now select a new candidate for Pumicestone, one of the most marginal seats in the state.

The dumping of Mr Williams is a strong sign the premier is getting ready to pull the starter's gun on the poll.

The Gold Coast MP had been seen as a liability, but he couldn't be dumped due to the razor thin margin the minority government held in the Queensland parliament.

That has apparently now changed, amid increasing speculation the premier could call the election as early as Sunday for November 25.

The premier was again playing down the chances for an election call earlier on Friday, telling reporters the only appointment she has that day is a visit to her grandmother.

"Catching up with your Nanna, it takes a while," the premier said.

"As I've said, it would take something pretty extraordinary to call an election.

"Of course I'm always open to listening to the public, and at this stage it's only the media who has increased... asking questions about it."

Liberal National Party opposition leader Tim Nicholls criticised the decision.

"(Annastacia Palaszczuk) you stood by Rick Williams for three years to cling to power," he tweeted on Friday.

Labor has bought blocks of advertising space from Sunday night, but a spokesman played down their significance, saying they were "rolling bookings" which had been in place for some time.

The government received another piece of good news on Friday, with the latest CCIQ Business Confidence Survey finding business confidence jumped almost six points in the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, ousted One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts will likely be in the mix for the state poll, declaring his intention on Friday to run in the state seat of Ipswich.

The electorate is currently held by Labor's Jennifer Howard on a 16 per cent margin, but could be susceptible to a high-profile One Nation push.

Katter's Australian Party on Friday announced it would formally seek to split the state in two if it holds the balance of power after the election.

It is unlikely KAP will hold the balance of power, but it's a sign the minor party believes an election is imminent.

The election is due by early May next year, with the end of January marking the official full three-year term.