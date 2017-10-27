All but two electricity retailers have backed the Queensland government's pledge to pass on power bill savings to consumers.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this week issued the state's 22 power retailers an ultimatum to sign onto the pledge by Friday or be named publicly by the government.

Ms Palaszczuk on Friday said all retailers except Sanctuary Energy and People Energy, which represent less than 0.1 per cent of the state's retail electricity market, had indicated they would back the scheme.

"Our meeting with retailers was very productive, and I thank those who have come on board for their willingness to help Queensland electricity customers," she said in a statement.

The premier urged Sanctuary Energy and People Energy consumers to encourage the companies to back the plan or switch to another provider.

Under the pledge, retailers will agree to pass on all the savings outlined in a report released on Tuesday by economic consultants Acil Allen.

The report showed power price rises will be $146 less this financial year and $210 less next year because of measures implemented by the state government.

The pledge also calls for retailers to pass on a further $50 in savings under a two-year rebate announced by the government over the weekend.

Regional customers will get an additional $75 off their annual bill if they sign up for a weekly, fortnightly or monthly direct debit payments, while regional business owners will also receive a $120 of their bills

"The retailers' pledge means Queenslanders can be assured they will receive the full benefit of our public ownership of electricity assets," Mr Palaszczuk said.

The retail market's support is a significant win for the government as speculation mounts the premier will call the state's election on Sunday.

Ms Palaszczuk was again playing down the chances for an election call earlier on Friday, telling reporters the only appointment she has that day is a visit to her grandmother.

The announcement comes just days after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission found Queenslanders had paid more for power than other states during the 2016-17 financial year.

Liberal National Party opposition leader Tim Nicholls has criticised the policy, challenging the premier and Energy Minister Mark Bailey to tell Queenslanders their power bills would rise.

"Because it will still go up, it's that simple," he told state parliament this week.