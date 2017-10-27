A waste recycling firm and its director have been charged following the death of a worker at a Gold Coast facility in 2015.

Oil Tech International and company director Michael Joseph Reid were issued with subpoenas on Friday in relation to the death of Matthew O'Brien at a waste recycling facility in Yatala.

Mr O'Brien was allegedly using a heat gun close to where a tanker containing water and unleaded petrol was being unloaded when he was engulfed by flames and died at the facility on November 5, 2015.