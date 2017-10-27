Baltimore Ravens have snapped the Miami Dolphins' three-game winning streak with a dominant 40-0 NFL victory on Thursday.

Baltimore Ravens have beaten the Miami Dolphins 40-0 in the NFL, despite the loss of quarterback Joe Flacco late in the first half due to a concussion.

Alex Collins ran for a career-high 113 yards, and Baltimore (4-4) returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the most lopsided shutout in franchise history.

In the midst of one of his best performances of the season, Flacco was struck in the helmet by Miami linebacker Kiko Alonso while sliding at the end of an impromptu run.

Flacco's helmet flew off his head, and he appeared dazed as he struggled to his feet.

Alonso was flagged for unnecessary roughness, providing Baltimore with a first down that ultimately turned into a touchdown.

Flacco was initially placed in concussion protocol, and by halftime was ruled out.

He went 10 for 15 for 101 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Maclin.

After losing four of five to fall under .500 for the first time this season, the Ravens put it all together with a showing that included a 63-yard interception return by C.J. Mosley and a 50-yard pick-six by Jimmy Smith.

The Dolphins (4-3) came in with a three-game winning streak.