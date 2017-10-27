James Maloney is one of a group of big name NRL players who'll come off contract in 2018. (AAP)

Clubs will be able to table offers to a number of State of Origin and Test stars next Wednesday when the 2018 NRL year officially begins.

More than 40 past or present State of Origin and tier-one Test players are set to become available on the open market next week as the NRL's 2018 silly season begins.

Under NRL rules, clubs will be able to table offers to players off-contract at the end of 2018 as soon as Wednesday November 1, as the new rugby league year effectively begins.

The likes of James Maloney, Michael Morgan and Boyd Cordner headline the list, that encompasses more than 60 front-line players from all 16 clubs.

Johnathan Thurston, Cameron Smith, Billy Slater and Paul Gallen are also there, but are likely to either retire or remain with their current clubs.

While 2017 was one of the busiest years on record as player managers timed contracts to end at the same time as the increase to the salary cap, next season could still challenge a number of clubs.

Grand finalists North Queensland will be the most under pressure to keep their side intact, especially if four-time Dally M Medallist Thurston decides to play on another year.

All four members of the team's spine are among the eight first graders coming off contract, including Kangaroos five-eighth Michael Morgan following his incredible run to this year's decider.

The Cowboys did well to retain the majority of their premiership stars following their 2015 title, but next year could prove even more challenging with established club players Lachlan Coote, Jake Granville, Ethan Lowe and Justin O'Neill also off.

Canberra also face a considerable challenge.

Both halves in Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer will be available to the open market next week, as will England hooker Josh Hodgson, NRL rookie of the year Nick Cotric and former Australian prop Shannon Boyd.

Meanwhile the Sydney Roosters could also feel the salary cap squeeze, particularly if they succeed in luring Cooper Cronk to the club.

Co-captains Boyd Cordner and Jake Friend are both off contract, as are Blake Ferguson and five-eighth Luke Keary.

Manly are another team who could feel the hurt of their unlikely 2017 finals appearance.

After they got excellent value for money from a number of their lesser known stars in 2017, Blake Green, Apisai Koroisau, Curtis Sironen, Brian Kelly, Akuila Uate and Darcy Lussick are all off-contract next year.

NOTABLE OFF-CONTRACT NRL PLAYERS IN 2018

Brisbane: Corey Oates, Sam Thaiday

Canberra: Blake Austin, Shannon Boyd, Nick Cotric, Josh Hodgson, Josh Papalii, Junior Paulo, Aidan Sezer, Sia Soliola

Canterbury: Greg Eastwood, Brett Morris, Josh Morris

Cronulla: Paul Gallen, Luke Lewis, James Maloney, James Segeyaro

Gold Coast: Dale Copley, Anthony Don, Kane Elgey, Jarryd Hayne

Manly: Lewis Brown, Blake Green, Brian Kelly Apisai Koroisau, Darcy Lussick, Curtis Sironen, Akuila Uate

Melbourne: Tim Glasby, Ryan Hofman, Felise Kaufusi, Billy Slater, Cameron Smith,

Newcastle: Jamie Buhrer, Chris Heighington, Brock Lamb, Trent Hodkinson

North Queensland: Lachlan Coote, Jake Granville, Kane Linnett, Ethan Lowe Michael Morgan, Justin O'Neill, Johnathan Thurston, Antonio Winterstein

Parramatta: Kaysa Pritchard, Nathan Brown, Beau Scott

Penrith: Josh Mansour, Tyrone May, Peter Wallace

South Sydney: George Burgess, Sam Burgess, Thomas Burgess, Angus Crichton, Robbie Farah, John Sutton

St George Illawarra: Matt Dufty, Cameron McInnes, Jason Nightingale, Joel Thompson

Sydney Roosters: Boyd Cordner, Blake Ferguson, Jake Friend, Michael Gordon, Luke Keary, Isaac Liu

Wests Tigers: Tim Grant, Benji Marshall, Kevin Naiqama.

Warriors: Issac Luke, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck