Joe Root does not want to be the England captain to hand the Ashes urn back to Australia. (AAP)

Joe Root has admitted he's resigned to Ben Stokes not being part of his England side for the Ashes but insisted his side can retain the urn in Australia.

Stokes is still waiting to find out if he will be charged after an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in August.

He won't be considered for selection until a decision is made with police still conducting their investigations.

The loss of the star allrounder is a huge blow to England chances of only a second series win in Australia in 30 years.

Root said a decision is yet to be taken on who will be his vice-captain when the opening Test in Brisbane gets under way on November 23.

"Me, Struassy (Andrew Stauss) and Trevor (Bayliss) will sit down in the next couple of weeks and we'll come to a decision," Root said at Lord's on Friday.

"It's an ongoing investigation and we don't know how long things are going to take."

Stokes, who is still recovering from the hand he damaged in the alleged altercation that led to his suspension, could be available to play in some part of the series when a decision is made about his fate.

However, Root said he has to believe the team that flies out to Perth on Saturday will contain the players that will feature at the Gabba.

"We can start thinking about that (Stokes' availability) if it's a possibility," he said.

"As a squad we have to plan and prepare and approach it that this is our team for the tour.

"He's a fine player but I see a squad that is more than capable of going out there and doing something special.

"If you don't believe you can go out there and win then there is no point getting on the plane."

England have already been written off as having no chance of retaining the urn in the absence of Stokes, but Root said there are enough players in his squad with experience of success against Australia to have nothing to fear.

"You look around the dressing room and look at what guys have done not just this summer but previous ones," he said.

"There's England's two leading bowlers in Stuart (Broad) and Jimmy (Anderson).

"The all-time leading run scorer in Alastair (Cook) ... and we have a group of players in the middle (order) who are getting better year on year.

"They want to go to Australia and prove to that part of the world that they are some of the best players in the world."