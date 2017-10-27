South Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first against NSW in the Sheffield Shield game starting Friday in Adelaide.

South Australia have won the toss and will bat against NSW in the Sheffield Shield game starting Friday in Adelaide.

SA's batsmen will face a formidable NSW bowling attack in the day-night fixture, with Australian quicks Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon fronting for the Blues.

The encounter looms as a pivotal match for the Test hopes of wicketkeepers Peter Nevill (NSW) and Alex Carey (SA) who are being touted as possible replacements for incumbent gloveman Matthew Wade for the looming Ashes series against England.

SA captain Travis Head will also be aiming to press his claims to take the No.6 batting spot in the Australian side.

Teams:

SA: Travis Head (capt), Jake Weatherland, John Dalton, Callum Ferguson, Jake Lehmann, Tom Cooper, Alex Carey, Joe Mennie, Adam Zampa, Chadd Sayers, Daniel Worrall.

NSW: Steve Smith (capt), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon, Moises Henriques, David Warner, Nic Maddinson, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Phil Nevill.