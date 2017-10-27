Canadian dairy giant Saputo is set to add milk processor Murray Goulburn to its suite of Australian dairy assets.

Australian dairy cooperative Murray Goulburn will be bought by Canadian dairy giant Saputo in a $1.3 billion deal forced by the local firm's mounting debts and dwindling milk supplies.

Murray Goulburn chairman John Spark said the sale to Saputo is the dairy co-operative's best option given its high debt and significant loss of milk supplies.

"MG has reached a position where, as an independent company, its debt was simply too high given the significant milk loss," Mr Spark said in a statement on Friday.

"The board believes that the transaction represents the best available outcome for our suppliers and our investors,

Suppliers have been leaving Murray Goulburn ever since the debt-laden processor cut the prices it was paying for milk.

Dairy farmers will receive a boost to the price paid for their milk as part of Murray Goulburn's agreement to sell to Saputo, which already owns Australian dairy processor Warrnambool Cheese and Butter.

Mr Spark pointed to Saputo's local presence via the Warrnambool acquisition as a factor in Murray Goulburn's support for the deal.

"Saputo is one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world," he said.

The $1.31 billion deal, which is unanimously supported by the Murray Goulburn board, includes the co-op's operating assets and liabilities.

The transaction will involve an increase in the price that Murray Goulburn pays to dairy farmers for their milk, with the price to rise by 40 cents, to $5.60 per kilogram of milk solids for milk supplied from November 1, 2017, and upon completion of the transaction, for milk supplied from July to October 2017.

Dairy farmers who are supplying Murray Goulburn will get an extra 40 cents per kilogram of milk solids as a loyalty payment in 2017/18.

The deal requires approval by shareholders, the ACCC and the Foreign Investments Review Board.

Murray Goulburn unit trust shares were up 5.5 cents, or 6.6 per cent, to 88.5 cents at 1021 AEDT.