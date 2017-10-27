Organisers for next year's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games have gone to extreme lengths to prevent a potential terrorist attack.

Additional police powers, facial recognition technology, CCTV and drones will all be part of efforts to keep people safe at next year's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

With less than six months to go before the April 4 opening ceremony, organisers have gone to extreme lengths to prevent a potential terrorist attack.

More than 10,000 police officers will be on the ground during the two-week event, assisted by 4500 security guards and Australian Defence Force personnel.

Police will also have additional powers to stop and search people within a designated security zone under legislation passed by Queensland's parliament.

While "uncomfortable" with infringing on individual rights, Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chairman Peter Beattie says there can be no complacency at such a large-scale event.

"We will use the latest technologies and we make no excuse for this," the former Queensland premier told a Melbourne Press Club function on Friday.

"The police have been given extra powers which means that if you get on a train in Brisbane, you're heading to the Gold Coast and you've got a backpack, you'll be searched.

"There'll be undercover police on all the trains and they are specifically trained to identify people by way of movements who are likely to be threats.

"When you go to the venues, it'll be like going to the airport - you'll go through all of the security systems.

"This will be world-class and it needs to be."

More than 650,000 visitors are expected to descend on the Gold Coast for the Games - the first on Australian soil since Melbourne's 2006 event.