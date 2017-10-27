Daniel Johnson of the 36ers is denied a basket by Taipans import Michael Carrera. (AAP)

Adelaide 36ers have survived a late push from the Cairns Taipans to win 84-80 at the Cairns Convention Centre.

Adelaide led for the majority of the contest and found themselves ahead by as many as nine points early in the second quarter.

Sparked by the defensive tenacity of import Michael Carrera (19 points), Cairns mounted a comeback late in the quarter.

The Venezuelan import had two huge blocks to get his side back into the match while utility guard Jarred Weeks hit an impressive dunk on the run to go into the main break ahead by two points.

Adelaide's response was brutal; led by import Shannon Shorter they clawed back the lead and stretched it out to 12 points.

Two three-pointers from Taipans veteran Alex Loughton late in the final quarter gave the hosts hope.

But game-high scorer Daniel Johnson (20 points), Nathan Sobey and Mitch Creek all finished in double figures to protect the victory.

Shorter was the 36ers' best with the American threatening a triple double before finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Adelaide will host New Zealand next Thursday while Cairns will be away at Melbourne later in the same night.