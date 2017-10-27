Until now secret files on the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy are due to be released. (AAP)

The US National Archive is preparing to release secret files into the 1963 assassination of US President John F. Kennedy.

Scholars and sleuths are waiting - and waiting - to leap on the release of John F. Kennedy assassination files.

The US National Archives is due to release the remaining secrets on President Kennedy's killing in Dallas on November 22, 1963 on Thursday (local time), unless President Donald Trump is persuaded by intelligence agencies to hold some back.

The collection includes more than 3,100 documents - comprising hundreds of thousands of pages - that have never been seen by the public. About 30,000 documents were released previously - with redactions.

A law from 25 years ago requires the government to put the thousands of documents out by this date, though some may stay hidden.

For historians, it's a chance to answer lingering questions, put some unfounded conspiracy theories to rest, perhaps give life to other theories - or none of that.

Earlier this year the Archives said it can't judge the relevancy of the documents but said it assumed they would be "tangential" to what is known about the assassination.

Interest is intense but it's possible that as this chapter of history comes alive, it might quickly fall back into temporary invisibility. Servers are bound to be stressed by people looking for the online-only files.

Some non-government websites specialising in JFK records were difficult to access on Thursday morning, before anything came out.

Trump is a bit coy about the release on the eve of it, tweeting: "The long anticipated release of the (hash)JFKFiles will take place tomorrow. So interesting!"

Experts say the publication of the last trove of evidence could help allay suspicions of a conspiracy - at least for some.

"As long as the government is withholding documents like these, it's going to fuel suspicion that there is a smoking gun out there about the Kennedy assassination," said Patrick Maney, a presidential historian at Boston College.